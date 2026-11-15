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Mattress Recycling Isn’t One-Size-Fits-All
By Sleep Savvy Staff,4 days ago
When a customer purchases a new mattress, there’s often another question to answer: What should they do with the old one?. Depending on where they live, the answer can be surprisingly complicated. Some communities offer convenient mattress recycling programs. Others have limited options, costly disposal services, or no recycling facilities within a reasonable distance.