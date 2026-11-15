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Louisiana Innovates: Turning a technical challenge into a recipe for success
By AMANDA MCELFRESH,4 days ago
Chris White never planned to work in the food industry. The Baton Rouge native, West Point graduate and military veteran was a successful engineering equipment businessman, happy to use his technical skills to solve customer problems. But, when a client asked for a way to create a more efficient shipping system for pepper mash, the wheels started turning.