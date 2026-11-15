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Blinn earns top-15 finishes in NJCAA cross country national meet
By From Blinn Communications,4 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Blinn College men's and women's cross country competed Saturday at the NJCAA Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships in Huntsville, Ala. The Bucs women placed 14th out of 25 teams, while the men finished 15th out of 23 teams. Freshman Mehria Rashidi and sophomore Ryan Fernandez paced Blinn with program-best individual finishes at the national championships.