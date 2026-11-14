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White Sets Career Touchdown Record, RPI Re-Claims Dutchman's Shoes Trophy with 25-8 Over Union
4 days ago
TROY, N.Y. — The RPI football team closed the regular season with a 25-8 victory over Union in the 76th annual Dutchman's Shoes Trophy game this afternoon at East Campus Stadium. Kayden White highlighted the victory with a record-setting 70-yard touchdown run as the Engineers improved to 8-2 overall and completed an unbeaten 7-0 Liberty League campaign.