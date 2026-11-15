undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The relentless rise of Jason Cundy: How a forgotten footballer became UK sports radio's most popular wind-up merchant
By Krishan Davis,5 days ago
The 56-year-old former Chelsea defender is on a 'generational run', going viral on a near-weekly basis for his antics on talkSPORT. Younger football fans could be forgiven for not having heard of Jason Cundy until a few years ago. A playing career that had so much promise would drift into relative obscurity after his time at Chelsea and Tottenham in the 90s, and he was even forced into early retirement.