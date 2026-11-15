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Bayern Munich news and rumours – ‘That would be pretty cool’: star believes a Harry Kane bombshell is on the cards
By Oliver Maywurm,5 days ago
Could Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane end up in the NFL one day? Plus, the latest on Alphonso Davies and Manuel Neuer. Bayern news and rumours. Kompany favourite at Bayern also shines for Germany. "Bullshit": Neuer debate stirs emotions. Over Musiala: former Bayern boss Kahn criticises Hoeneß. Bayern Munich news:...