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Terry Butcher compares Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane to 1966 World Cup hero Bobby Moore and backs striker to lead England to Euro 2028 glory
By Adhe Makayasa,5 days ago
Butcher believes the 33-year-old striker commands the same respect as England's only World Cup-winning captain and can end the country's major trophy wait on home soil in two years' time. Present at Wembley on Thursday to collect his own legacy cap, the former centre-back watched Kane celebrate his recent Ballon d'Or triumph by becoming England's most-capped men's player. The forward marked the occasion by converting the winning penalty in a 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Croatia.