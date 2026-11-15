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Borussia Dortmund news and rumours – ‘Of course not happy’: Dortmund boss announces another conversation with Felix Nmecha
By Jochen Tittmar,5 days ago
Borussia Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer has discussed Felix Nmecha's controversial celebration and offered insight into the club's transfer negotiations over Said El Mala. BVB news and rumours. More BVB news and articles:. BVB do not want Gladbach's Mohya for a particular reason. Rapid comeback for Konstantelias at BVB? Why...