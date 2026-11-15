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Willamette and Pacific continue merger process, provide updated timeline for formal merge
4 days ago
Since the announcement of the university merger last December, both universities have sent out periodic updates highlighting the progress being made behind the scenes. One of the most recent updates was directly by Willamette University’s President Steve Thorsett and Pacific University’s President Jenny Coyle who sent out their first joint newsletter to students.
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