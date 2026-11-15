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Alex Pereira Reacts to Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit at UFC 334
By Adam Martin,5 days ago
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira shared his reaction to the UFC 334 main event between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit. Pereira was in the front row to watch the UFC 334 heavyweight title fight between Gane and Hokit. We know that Pereira has had issues with both Gane and Hokit in the past, but he loves the sport, so he knows a great fight when he sees one, and there is no doubt the UFC 334 main event was an amazing fight.