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Bear Bachmeier's 4 TDs power BYU to 28-7 win over Baylor
5 days ago
PROVO, Utah (AP) Bear Bachmeier ran for three touchdowns and threw for another score to lead No. 12 BYU to a 28-7 victory over Baylor on Saturday night. Bachmeier totaled 158 yards of offense and powered a rushing attack that piled up 189 yards. LJ Martin added 49 yards on six carries for the Cougars (8-2, 5-2 Big 12, No. 10 CFP) but did not play in the second half after suffering an apparent ankle injury just before halftime.