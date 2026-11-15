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Scorching Start Fuels Mules’ Romp of River Hawks
4 days ago
A 17-2 first-quarter run by the Mules set the tone early in a 59-35 win for the Muhlenberg women's basketball team over the visiting Susquehanna River Hawks. Muhlenberg played some of its best basketball of the young season on both sides of the floor over the first seven minutes of the game, shooting 63.6% on the offensive end while allowing a mark of 10%. Offensively, that spurt was led by Veronica Dawson and Keira Dougherty, who combined for 15 of the team's 17 first-quarter points. Dawson did it with her jump shot, nailing a three in addition to a pair of mid-range jumpers and a layup for nine points. The freshman was similarly lethal with her jumper, canning a pair of threes for six points.