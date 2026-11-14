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NEM#264: Bob Bert, Creative Drummer (Sonic Youth, Pussy Galore, et al)
By Mark Lint,3 days ago
Bob introduced his “junkyard” drumming style on two Sonic Youth albums near the beginning of their career (’83-’85), then moved to Jon Spencer’s Pussy Galore for four albums (’86-’90), led his own band Bewitched from two albums and two EPs in the early ’90s, joined Chrome Cranks for two albums in the mid-’90s (plus reunions), and has been a dependable force for numerous projects since then with Lydia Lunch, Jon Spencer, Kid Congo Powers, and others.