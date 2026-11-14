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Ocean-water advisory continues as large surf threatens further erosion
By The Malibu Times,2 days ago
Rain expected to ease Saturday, but waves up to 12 feet and coastal flooding keep shoreline hazards in place. Malibu is expected to see a break from the rain Saturday, Nov. 14, but hazardous conditions remain along the coast, with a countywide ocean-water advisory, large breaking waves, and coastal flooding threatening to worsen ongoing beach erosion. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has extended its ocean-water quality rain advisory through at least 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16. The advisory covers all county beaches, including Malibu, and urges beachgoers to avoid all water contact, particularly near flowing storm drains, creeks, and rivers. The warning also includes runoff flowing across or pooling on beach sand.
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