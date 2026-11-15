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News Above the Noise—Week of November 15, 2026
4 days ago
1. Issues Persist After Friday’s Nationwide Ground Stop on all Flights. More than 8,200 U.S. flights, roughly a third of Friday’s schedule, were canceled when air travel came to an abrupt stop, and the fallout is still spilling into the weekend. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed Congress for underfunding upgrades, while House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries put the responsibility squarely on the Trump administration. Follow the live updates here.