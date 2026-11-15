undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lanterns Showrunner Admits To Mistake In Episode 7's Manhunter Noah Scene: "He's Not Getting Any Protection"
By Geraldo Amartey,4 days ago
Lanterns Episode 8 made a mistake with one scene involving Shea Pritchard's Noah Macon, and the showrunner has owned up to it. The series' central mystery revolved around the death of Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan and a powerful threat known as the Manhunters. Noah's grandmother, Zoe Macon, played by Poorna Jagannathan, was unmasked as a Manhunter in Episode 4, and as the story unfolded, Noah was revealed to be one as well, a twist that came full circle in the finale's football scenes.