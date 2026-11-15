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Soriano Leads Madisonville-North Hopkins Boys to Fifth-Place Finish at Henderson Thankswimming Invitational
By Scott Brown,5 days ago
Madisonville-North Hopkins finished fifth in the boys’ team standings at the Henderson Thankswimming Invitational, led by an individual championship from Sy Soriano and three top-three relay finishes. The Maroons scored 156 points, finishing 25 points behind fourth-place Henderson County and 54 points ahead of sixth-place Scott High School. Soriano...