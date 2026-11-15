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Opinion: The Future of NVIDIA May Not Include Gamers
By Sebastian Peak,5 days ago
Breaking news: NVIDIA makes more money per GPU from AI vs. gaming. NVIDIA lost another founder this week (the first to depart being Curtis Priem way back in 2003), with Jensen Huang officially resigning from all roles within the company after a wild few days. We all know this. The news has been plastered everywhere since it broke the other morning. Only questions remain.