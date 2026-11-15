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Eveland Leads Lady Maroons at Henderson Thankswimming Invitational
By Scott Brown,5 days ago
Madisonville-North Hopkins finished eighth in the girls’ team standings at the 2026 Henderson Thankswimming Invitational, with Ellen Eveland leading the Lady Maroons with a third-place individual finish. Madisonville scored 83.5 points, finishing 3.5 points ahead of ninth-place Mercy Academy and 20.5 points behind seventh-place Owensboro Catholic. Eveland posted the...