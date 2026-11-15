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Fort Campbell Boys Finish Seventh at Henderson Thankswimming Invitational
By Scott Brown,5 days ago
Fort Campbell’s boys swimming team finished seventh at the Henderson Thankswimming Invitational, with three relay finishes among the top seven and several swimmers contributing individual performances. The Falcons scored 93 points, finishing nine points behind sixth-place Scott High School and four points ahead of eighth-place Christian County. Fort Campbell’s...