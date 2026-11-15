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Fort Campbell Girls Finish 12th at Henderson Thankswimming Invitational
By Scott Brown,5 days ago
Fort Campbell’s girls swimming team finished 12th at the Henderson Thankswimming Invitational, with its strongest finishes coming in the relay events. The Lady Falcons scored 45 points, finishing 23 points behind 11th-place Henderson County and seven points ahead of 13th-place Marshall County. Fort Campbell’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of...