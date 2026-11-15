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Jokic has double-double as Nuggets hand Pelicans their sixth straight loss
By LES EAST,4 days ago
The New Orleans Pelicans’ defense was better, but the outcome wasn’t. After giving up at least 138 points in four consecutive games, the Pelicans allowed their fifth-fewest points in a game this season as well as the fewest 3-pointers this season but they lost their sixth consecutive game, falling to the Denver Nuggets 116-108 on Saturday night in the Smoothie King Center.