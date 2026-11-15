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This City Is Ours season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The epic finale
5 days ago
Next week on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to dive into This City Is Ours with season 2 episode 8. Are you ready for what that could mean?. From where we sit, we honestly think that we can start by simply noting the following: This is as epic an installment as we have had a chance to see so far. This is the finale, meaning that a number of loose ends are going to be tied together. Are all of them? Not necessarily. Given that there will be more of the show coming, that does enable all of the powers-that-be to leave a few loose ends out there that can be visited further down the road.