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Stars captain Jamie Benn records 1,000th NHL point vs. Sabres
By Associated Press via Sportsnet.ca,,4 days ago
DALLAS — Dallas captain Jamie Benn scored a second-period goal during Saturday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres for his 1,000th career NHL point, all with the Stars. Benn, 37, and in his 18th NHL season, is second to Hall of Famer Mike Modano (1,359) in career points for the franchise that began as the Minnesota North Stars in 1967 and moved to Texas in 1993. The Stars’ bench emptied to celebrate the moment when the longest-tenured captain in Stars history snapped a scoreless tie with his goal. Benn — a native of Victoria, British Columbia — was drafted in...