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Thousands of pelicans have descended on the Oregon coast. Here’s why
By Lillian Mongeau Hughes,4 days ago
Masses of California brown pelicans descended on the ocean piers of Bandon in southern Oregon Friday and Saturday in advance of an incoming storm. Images, videos and comments zinged across social media and into The Oregonian/OregonLive’s inbox to show thousands of the seabirds, with a typical wingspan of about 6 ½ feet, perched on piers in the small city south of Coos Bay.