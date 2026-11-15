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Maple Leafs’ Winless Homestand Leaves Long Road to Playoffs
By BVM Sportsdesk,,5 days ago
Toronto’s six-game homestand ended without a point, extending the Maple Leafs’ longest home regulation losing streak in 41 years and leaving them last in the Atlantic Division by points. They played Edmonton to a tight 1-0 loss, but effort and a disputed disallowed goal couldn’t erase the damage. The Leafs now need to turn improved defensive play and stronger goaltending into wins before the standings gap grows.