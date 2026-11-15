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Canadiens’ 12-Game Point Streak Ends in Loss to Avalanche
By BVM Sportsdesk,,4 days ago
Montreal’s 4-1 loss to Colorado ended a 12-game point streak, but the Canadiens saw a stronger defensive process than in their previous win over Boston. They limited the Avalanche’s controlled entries and created a chance to win; poor execution, penalties and an early goal that goalie Jakub Dobes might have stopped proved costly. The team’s candid assessment suggests it understands what needs to improve.