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New Home Instead office focuses on training, caring for caregivers
By Kyle Dominy,2 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Home Instead Dublin is getting settled into its new home. The senior care service business recently put the finishing touches on a 5,000-square-foot facility off of Hillcrest Parkway behind Robins Federal Credit Union, doubling its footprint and providing ample headquarter space for the company that assists seniors residents in a nine county area between here and Statesboro.