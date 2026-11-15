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Today’s Horoscope: November 15 — 4 Zodiac Signs Need to Stop Overthinking and Take Action
By Giovanna La Pine,4 days ago
Very early on, Aquarius will hover around the Crescent Moon, pushing Capricorn aside, so astrology indicates a shift is coming: moving from laying the groundwork to keep our plans solid to boosting them, or even breaking the mold to do something unique. The horoscopes point to a wave of originality, experimentation, and a drive to go beyond what others do.
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