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Golden Suns overtaken by late Delta State run
12 days ago
CLEVELAND, Miss. – An untimely scoring drought late in the fourth quarter by the Arkansas Tech women's basketball team proved to be too much to overcome on the road at Delta State as the Golden Suns fell by a score of 65-58. Trailing by as much as seven points in the first quarter, the Golden Suns stormed back and ended the opening period with a four-point lead, 20-16. The Suns then pushed their lead out as high seven points themselves in the second quarter, but went into the locker room trailing by a point after a three-pointer by Katie Fimple.