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Women’s Volleyball Falls in Four Sets to Harrisburg in United East Title Match
4 days ago
The #4-seed Lancaster Bible College Women's Volleyball team saw their incredible United East postseason run come to a close on Saturday afternoon as they fell to #2-seed Penn St. Harrisburg by a score of 3-1 in Middletown, Pa. The Chargers fall to 18-11 overall and United East Runners-Up while the Lions improve to 18-7 overall and have punched their ticket to the NCAA Division III National Championship as the United East's automatic qualifier.