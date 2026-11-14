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Marriage, loneliness, and life after deployment: BYU research explores lasting effects of military service on couples
12 days ago
BYU School of Family Life professor Jeremy Yorgason recalls that his father, a Vietnam veteran, always had trouble sleeping. “He was always up at night and often working,” said Yorgason. Now Yorgason understands that the insomnia was likely connected to post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD. Two of Yorgason’s...