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‘This is part of life’: Anchorage Children’s Museum looks to help children, parents process grief
By Charlie Fellows,4 days ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly one in eleven children in the United States will experience the loss of a parent or sibling before they turn eighteen. In Alaska, according to Anchorage Children’s Museum founder and executive director Brennon Land, that figure is one in eight. “We are constantly interacting...
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