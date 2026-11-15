undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Why you’re missing out if you don’t try Zelda Notes with Ocarina of Time
By Ethan,4 days ago
Maybe it’s just me, but when the Zelda Notes app was first created for Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom in 2025, I pretty much forgot about it right away. I had already 100 percent completed both games, and while the voice memories were neat, I wasn’t about to retread that ground. Similarly, when Zelda Notes were revealed to be part of the Ocarina of Time remake, it wasn’t on my radar at all – after all, I had ignored them once before.