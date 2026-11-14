undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
8 Best Leftover Ham Recipes After Christmas
By Jennifer,2 days ago
The best leftover ham recipes after Christmas turn the extra slices in your refrigerator into a meal you actually look forward to. These eight JenniferCooks recipes give you warm sliders, creamy soups, a savory brunch option, and fresh salads for the days after a big holiday dinner. Some include ham in the original recipe; others offer a ham variation in the source post, and I've pointed those out below. Start with thin slices for sandwiches or diced ham for soups and salads. Open each recipe for its full ingredient list and directions, then choose the one that fits what you have on hand. This post contains affiliate links; I may earn a commission from qualifying purchases.