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New Pre-Deaconess Club holds their debut event to serve students with “Pastries and Prayers”
By The Sower Staff,2 days ago
Pre-Deaconess Club members junior Rebecca Duerr, junior Alyssa Heimann, and freshman Naomi Eden greet students at the Pastries and Prayers table. Friday morning the newly formed Pre-Deaconess Club held their debut event, “Pastries and Prayers” in J-Top, inviting students to write down their prayer requests while indulging in an array of baked goods.