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Mishkin's Extra Shift: Red Wings 2, Lightning 0
By Dave Mishkin,4 days ago
The key sequence in this game came just past the halfway point of the second period. A Victor Hedman shot from the point deflected off the stick of Andrew Copp and sailed over the Detroit net. It bounced to the side of the cage, where Jake Guentzel attempted to jam it inside the short side post. But Detroit goalie Daniil Tarasov got his stick down to stop the shot. Later, on the same shift, Lucas Raymond accepted a lead pass from William Wallinder at center ice. The Lightning were just completing a change on defense and hadn’t yet gotten into position. Raymond accelerated into the clear and finished a breakaway at 13:12.