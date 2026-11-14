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No. 9 Men’s Cross Country Wins NCAA DIII Northeast Regional Championship
4 days ago
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine – The No. 9 MIT men's cross country team placed three runners in the top five and six runners in the top 24 on the way to winning the 2026 NCAA Division III Northeast Regional Championship on Saturday at the Wainwright Recreation Complex. Dylan Fiegener finished the 8k course as the individual runner-up in 24:01.1, as the Engineers earned an automatic bid to the 2026 NCAA Division III Championships.
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