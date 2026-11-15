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Le Show For The Week Of November 15, 2026
By Harry Shearer,4 days ago
On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us regular features like News of the Olympic Movement, News of Musk Love, News of A.I., Truth Social Audio with Donald Trump, News of 4,000 Princes, News of the Cold, News of the Godly, and The Apologies of the Week. He also considers influencers as advertisers, this week’s aviation shutdown, and Jared Kushner’s meeting with Vladimir Putin.