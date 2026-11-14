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BKB 61 Results: Lee Selby vs. Ollie Sentance, Full Card
By BVM Sportsdesk,,2 days ago
BKB 61 brought a stacked bare-knuckle card to London, headlined by former IBF champion Lee Selby against unbeaten-in-BKB Ollie Sentance. The event also featured a bridgerweight title defense by Marko Martinjak, a rematch between Aaron McCallum and Simey Doherty, and a co-main event pitting Amado Fernando Vargas against Callum Nulty. Results were provided for several undercard bouts, while results for the main event and featured fights were left blank.