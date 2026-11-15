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Eight Former Frogs Win 2026 Arizona Fall League Championship
4 days ago
The Peoria Javelinas defeated the Surprise Saguaros 8-3 Saturday night at the Peoria Sports Complex to earn their championship crown. November 14, 2026 — PEORIA, Ariz.: Eight former Everett AquaSox secured victory in the 2026 Arizona Fall League Championship Game as the Peoria Javelinas defeated the Surprise Saguaros 8-3 on Saturday night at the Peoria Sports Complex.
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