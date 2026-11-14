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Amado Vargas Loves Callum Nulty’s Trash Talk Before BKB 61
By BVM Sportsdesk,,2 days ago
Amado Fernando Vargas welcomes Callum Nulty’s trash talk ahead of their BKB 61 co-main event in London. Vargas, the betting favorite, says bare-knuckle fighting demands a different approach and is eager to compete. Nulty, returning after a debut loss and more than a year away, says he’s better prepared and expects a memorable fight—even if he doesn’t win.