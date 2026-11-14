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Zuffa Boxing 13 Results: Carlos Adames Beats Gerome Warburton
By BVM Sportsdesk,,2 days ago
WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames won a lackluster 10-round decision over Gerome Warburton in the Zuffa Boxing 13 main event, making a successful promotional debut while moving up to super middleweight. Adames gradually increased his pressure and worked Warburton’s body as his opponent mostly circled and avoided exchanges. He now turns his attention back to proving himself at middleweight.