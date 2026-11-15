undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Aztecs dismantle Aggies on Senior Night to keep conference championship hopes alive
By Andre Haghverdian,4 days ago
The short URL of the present article is: https://eastvillagetimes.com/v7qw. The San Diego State Aztecs (5-5, 4-2) kept their conference championship hopes alive with a 30-13 victory over the Utah State Aggies (4-6, 3-3). They also move closer to bowl eligibility, needing only one win in their final two games to secure a bowl berth.