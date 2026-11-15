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Butter Tames Sichuan Peppercorns, and Other Lessons From a Dinner Table Set for Two
By Contributor,4 days ago
Mei Liu and Kyong Han of Two Plaid Aprons built their debut book around a table with a fork and chopsticks side by side. Their Sichuan steak au poivre shows why. Sichuan peppercorns are famous for making your mouth buzz, and Kyong Han’s fix is a stick of butter. That move sits at the center of the steak au poivre in the Fork & Chopsticks cookbook, the debut from married duo Mei Liu and Han, who run the food blog and Instagram account Two Plaid Aprons. The book came out Nov. 3. In an interview with JoySauce, they explained how a French bistro classic ended up with a Sichuan accent.