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GWM’s Chairman Tests His Hybrid V8 Supercar Against a Ferrari, Then Admits It Loses
By Contributor,4 days ago
Wei Jianjun put a blurred prototype next to a Ferrari SF90 on his own test track. The GWM hybrid supercar is due in 2027, and he says it still has ground to cover. Few chairmen would post a video of their flagship project losing to the competition, but Wei Jianjun of Great Wall Motor did exactly that. On Weibo, he shared footage of the GWM hybrid supercar being tested against a Ferrari SF90 on the company’s own track. “I have to admit that our sports car still falls short of Ferrari in overall capabilities,” he wrote.