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Phil Collins overcomes health issues to attend Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction
By Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY,5 days ago
LOS ANGELES − Phil Collins has put aside health problems to attend his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 14. Collins, 75, walked the events red carpet at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater using two canes, accompanied by his family, including son Nicholas Collins along with actress daughters Lily and Joely Collins.