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'Right man won': Fighters react to Ciryl Gane's title defense vs. Josh Hokit at UFC 334
By Mike Bohn, MMA Junkie,4 days ago
Ciryl Gane solidified his champion status at UFC 334 when he defended undisputed gold for the first time against Josh Hokit. Gane (15-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) halted the quick rise of Hokit (10-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) through the heavyweight ranks and made his own statement of a new era with a unanimous decision victory in Saturday's headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York.