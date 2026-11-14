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The RAV4-Fighting 2028 Honda CR-V Will Go All-Hybrid, Just Like Its Chief Rival
By Zach Butler,2 days ago
The Honda CR-V Hybrid is already popular among buyers, but next-gen CR-V shoppers won’t have a choice for a gas-only version. While the Toyota RAV4 gets the limelight for being the best-selling crossover in America, the Honda CR-V has been hot on its heels these past few years. The automaker is working on a redesigned seventh-generation version for 2028, and while we haven’t seen the full car just yet, it did drop one huge detail. The 2028 Honda CR-V will be a hybrid-only affair.