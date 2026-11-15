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Eagles look to bounce back in Sunday matinee
4 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Florida Gulf Coast will have to manage a quick turnaround as the Eagles host Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Sunday at Noon. FGCU (1-3) looks to rebound from Friday's high-scoring battle against FIU, hosting the Stallions (2-5) in the program's annual Walk to End Alzheimer's Game at Alico Arena. The turnaround of less than 48 hours between games will mimic Atlantic Sun Conference scheduling, which begins in earnest in January.